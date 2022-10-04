OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Daviess County Public Schools will host a community FAFSA night from 4:30 – 7 p.m. on Thursday at Apollo High School.

According to a release from DCPS, financial aid experts from Owensboro Community & Technical College, Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College will be available to answer questions and provide assistance. Officials say the event is open to any local family who would like assistance filing their FAFSA for Fall 2023 college enrollment.

Families are advised to bring the following items with them to FAFSA night:

A Social Security Number

An Alien Registration Number (if you are not a U.S. citizen)

Federal income tax returns, W-2s and other records of money earned. (Note: you may be able to transfer your federal tax return information into your FAFSA using the IRS Data Retrieval Tool.)

Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable)

Records of untaxed income (if applicable)

An FSA ID to sign electronically

The FAFSA is required for all students interested in pursuing federal and state financial aid programs, including grants.