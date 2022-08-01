OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) will host “The Umbrella Project: Rise Up and Empower All” summit from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on August 2 at the Owensboro Convention Center. This event gives educators a chance to learn more about mental health as it pertains to their students.

A press release says the summit provides learning opportunities primarily in the area of mental health and behavioral needs, but sessions are also offered on topics such as equity and family support. Educators will have the opportunity to hear from speakers and learn new ways to effectively serve the needs of their students, families and staff, attending a variety of sessions to meet their professional needs.

“A new component of this year’s summit is our attention to the well-being of staff in our schools,” said Dr. Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent for human services. “We have sessions on educator self-care and will provide an area for attendees to see demonstrations of activities and options that can be provided in schools to support the well-being of staff.”

DCPS says the summit will feature two keynote speakers in addition to 36 breakout session topics. Brian Mendler, morning keynote, has extensive experience working with challenging students and provides staff development training for K-12 educators throughout the world. Christian Moore, afternoon keynote, is an internationally-renowned speaker, licensed clinical social worker and advocate for youth.

“We want to offer the opportunity to grow understanding of the mental health needs of students and learn strategies that allow us to support students and remove barriers to learning,” said Dr. Shutt. “This day of learning emphasizes the importance of providing equitable access to learning, recognizing the unique needs of every student.”

A schedule for the event, as well as more information, can be found below.