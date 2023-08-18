HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office charges for five suspects after they allegedly attempted to deliver narcotics to a man who was standing trial in the Daviess County Judicial Center.

According to a release from DCSO, court staff became suspicious after food was delivered from outside the court system on Thursday. Officials say the food was intended to go to Harold Sanders Jr., 34, who was standing trial at the time. Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Court Security Officers searched the food containers and found suspected narcotics inside.

Authorities say their investigation uncovered that an inmate at the Daviess County Detention Center used his phone communication privileges to place a takeout order at Dee’s Diner to be picked up by a third party, and that an employee at the restaurant placed drugs in the container at the request of the inmate. Authorities say this was not believed to be an isolated incident, and involves multiple employees of the restaurant and inmates from the jail in a coordinated effort to get drugs inside the jail.

The following suspects now face charges of conspiracy to commit trafficking in a controlled substance:

Harold Sanders, 34

Timothy D. Fullerton, 43

Timothy D. Fullerton, 24

Matthew S. Fullerton, 21

Jennifer . Fullerton, 44

Eric P. Burroughs, 24

Note: A mugshot for Jennifer Fullerton was not available at the time of this article’s publishing.

