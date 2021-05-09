DCSO announces Torch Run for Special Olympics

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the 27th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise awareness for Special Olympics.

The Torch Run will take place Wednesday and is scheduled to start at 5:15 a.m. Sheriff Keith Cain and the DCSO will begin their route on US Hwy 60 W and travel 14 miles on foot to the Daviess County Court House.

The route will be:

US Hwy 60

Griffith Station Rd

River Rd

Medley Rd

Ewing Rd

Chesterfield Dr

W 1st St into Downtown Owensboro

The Torch Run is in conjunction with National Police Week, which runs from Sunday until May 15.