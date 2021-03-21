DCSO deputies seize more than 50 lbs of marijuana in drug trafficking arrest

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – A shots fired call led deputies to arrest a Utica man on drug trafficking charges. Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a report of gunfire near Old Hartford Rd. and Poplar Bridge Rd. when they made contact with Clayton Allen Lanham, 30, at his residence.

Deputies say they could smell marijuana and when asked, Lanham said he had a small amount in his home and allowed deputies to follow him inside. Once inside, deputies saw items consistent with growing marijuana.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies seized multiple pieces of equipment and chemicals specific to marijuana cultivation and trafficking, 23 marijuana plants, more than 50 lbs of marijuana packaged for sale, multiple guns and ammunition, and over $24,000 in US currency.

Lanham is charged with cultivating marijuana, trafficking marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

(This story was originally published on March 21, 2021)