Rainbow fentanyl pills come in bright colors and are meant to look like candy, DEA officials said. (DEA/KLAS)

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Dubois County Sherriff’s Office (DCSO) is warning parents about a recent trend of drug cartels disguising the deadly drug fentanyl as candy, such as Nerds and Skittles.

Law enforcement officials say fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. As little as two milligrams – an amount equal to about 10-15 grains of salt – is considered a lethal dose.

Officials say the colored pills are known as “rainbow fentanyl,” and come in a variety of bright colors similar to candy. Last month the Drug Enforcement Agency seized brightly colored fentanyl in 18 states. Officials say some of the fentanyl was contained in Nerds and Skittles packaging and some was in block form, resembling sidewalk chalk.

“These drug cartels are preying on our citizens, including children, with only one thing – profits – in mind. Please take time today to have a family discussion regarding illegal drugs and the many forms in which it can be disguised,” said Sheriff Kleinhelter. “You could absolutely be saving lives.”

