DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – A torch run is going to be used to raise awareness for the Special Olympics.

According to a press release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, DCSO will be participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run on May 11. DCSO says this is a 14-mile trek from retired Sheriff Cain’s residence in Newman to the Daviess County Courthouse to raise awareness for the Special Olympics.

DCSO says the torch run will begin at 5:30 a.m. at 10133 U.S. Highway 60 W. The route taken will be U.S. Highway 60 West, Griffith Station Road, River Road, Ebach Street, Chesterfield Drive, Dublin Lane, West 1st Street, Frederica Street, West 3rd Street, & St. Ann Street to the courthouse.

Anyone with questions can contact Sgt. Tyler Free at the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office 270-685-8444, or email questions to tfree@desdky.com.