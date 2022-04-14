DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating skeletal remains found near a road on Thursday.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of possible skeletal remains in the 1500 block of Pleasant Valley Road just after 7 a.m.. Deputies say they found the remains approximately 15 feet off the roadway laying on top of a rock.

The scene was processed and the remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. DCSO says the identification of the individual is believed to be known and follow-up to confirm and notify the next of kin is in the process.

This is an ongoing investigation.