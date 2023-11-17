HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office announced a juvenile suspect is in custody following the arrest of five other suspects on Thursday.

According to a release from DCSO, the juvenile suspect was not present when the Special Investigations Unit executed search warrants on Thursday, but turned himself in to police officers at the Owensboro Police Department on Friday morning. The juvenile was transported to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges:

Aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance > 28 grams (Enhanced)

Trafficking in Marijuana (Enhanced)

Drug paraphernalia (Buy/Possess) (Enhanced)

Possession of a handgun by a minor

Authorities say the suspect’s name is not going to be released due to his age. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities say more charges are expected.