DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) – Not using a seatbelt was a contributing factor to a man’s death, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says.

DCSO says that on February 17, Thomas B. Garrett, 92, of Owensboro, died from serious injuries sustained from the crash. DCSO says Garrett was not wearing his seatbelt. The other driver, Kayce Bash, 22, of Philpot, was unharmed and had her seat belt on. DCSO says Garrett’s vehicle was turning left from Highway 54 Eastbound onto Bold Forbes Way when Bash’s vehicle, that had been traveling Westbound on Highway 54, struck Garrett’s vehicle. Garrett was sent to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

DCSO says that seatbelt usage, headlight usage, and heavy rainfall contributed to the crash.