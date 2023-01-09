HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Sunday after he allegedly stabbed a man in the neck.

According to a news release from DCSO, deputies were dispatched to an Owensboro hospital in reference to a man in the emergency room with a “severe stab wound” in the neck. Witnesses told deputies the suspect, Andrew Pierce, 26, forced his way into their home in the 5400 block of Ruidoso Loop. Witnesses say Pierce forced his way back into the home after a brief altercation with the victim and then stabbed him in the neck before fleeing the scene.

Deputies were able to locate Pierce and take him into custody without further incident. Pierce was charged with assault and criminal trespassing. The condition of the victim is not known at this time.