DCSO: Man leads deputies on low speed chase through 3 counties

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – A Lewisport man is facing several charges after sheriff’s deputies say he led them on a low speed chase through multiple counties.

Authorities say, just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, they found Layne G. Neal, 26, asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway in the 6700 block of Hwy 144. Upon waking, Neal fled in the vehicle and almost hit the deputy that was out of his cruiser.

Police say Neal led deputies on a low speed 28 mile chase through portions of Daviess, Hancock, and Ohio Counties before pulling over at the intersection of Hwy 54 and Hwy 69.

Neal was arrested without further incident and faces the following charges: