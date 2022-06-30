DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christopher Q. McCrady, 46, of Owensboro, died in a wreck this morning.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says on June 30 at 4:44 a.m., DCSO, the Utica Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department, and AMR were dispatched to a one vehicle collision In the 10000 block of U.S. Highway 431.

DCSO says a truck was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 431 when it left the west side of the roadway, striking a driveway culvert, utility pole, and a tree. Upon arrival, units found the vehicle on fire. A male driver was found dead inside the vehicle.

DCSO says it is continuing the investigation. Family notifications have been made and the Daviess County Coroner’s Office has authorized that the name can be released.