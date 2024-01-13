HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Saint Benedict’s Homeless Shelter and the Daviel Pitino Shelter to better serve the area’s homeless population.

Officials state in preparation for the cold weather moving in, each DCSO patrol unit will be equipped with Cold Weather Packs donated to the DCSO by the shelters. The packs contain a blanket, gloves, hat, socks, hand warmers and bottled water.

Officials also state as deputies are patrolling during the next few days, they will stop and check on any homeless people they see and give them one of the packs and offer additional assistance.

Officials say each patrol unit will be given two packs initially with more available should they be needed.

The sheriff’s office reminds people homeless people will not be required to accept the packs or to accompany the deputy to a shelter, but with bitterly cold temperatures during the next few days, anyone outside for even a few minutes could begin to suffer from frostbite and other cold weather injuries. Deputies will therefore be on the lookout for individuals that may benefit from one of the packs or a ride to a shelter.

For more information, call Pitino at 270-688-9000 or St. Ben’s at 270-541-1003.