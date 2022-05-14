OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Sheriff Major Barry Smith confirms with Eyewitness News that an officer with the Owensboro Police Department was shot Saturday night.

Sergeant Dave Henderson with Indiana State Police says that they believe the suspect drove into Indiana and law enforcement is in the area looking for the suspect.

We have a crew on the way to Owensboro and are working on getting more information. Eyewitness News has reached out to the Owensboro Police and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. We will work to bring you more information.