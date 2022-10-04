OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after suspected human remains were found inside of a storage container rented by a woman involved in a missing person’s complaint.
According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a possible missing person’s complaint on September 30 after a juvenile female was reported missing. Police say Jose Gomez-Alvarez, 31, and Cheyanne Porter, 27, were transient and caring for several children, including the possibly missing girl.
On Tuesday, DCSO received information leading to a storage facility in Owensboro with a storage container rented by porter. Upon searching the contents of the container, police say a tote was located with suspected human remains. Police say the remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office in Madisonville for autopsy and future positive identification.
Gomez-Alvarez and Porter were arrested in Berea Kentucky, and DCSO is in the process of transporting both subjects from Madison County Detention to the Daviess County Detention Center.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.