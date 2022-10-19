DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says an October 11 traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two men on numerous felony charges.

Law enforcement officials say around 3:40 a.m., a deputy was eastbound on Schnellville Road when he saw a westbound vehicle going 54 mph in a 30 mph zone. According to the probable cause affidavit, two people, later identified as Dylan L. Crays, 28, of Jasper, and Jacob P. Barr, 26, of Petersburg, were inside the vehicle.

DCSO says when the deputy began talking to the men, the officer could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Deputies say Crays was immediately taken into custody on the warrant for his arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Law enforcement officials say they found a total of 257.8 grams of methamphetamine, along with packaged marijuana and other drugs, inside the vehicle. Deputies say they also found a brown range bag, typically used to transport a weapon, filled with various drugs and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. DCSO says there was an unloaded handgun with all three serial numbers altered or obliterated. Deputies say three magazines containing various amounts of ammunition were also found.

DCSO says Crays and Barr are charged with:

Dealing methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Dealing in a narcotic drug

Possession of a narcotic drug

Possession of a stolen firearm

Removed, obliterated, or altered serial number on a firearm

Unlawful possession of a syringe

Dealing marijuana

Dealing in a Schedule II narcotic

Maintaining a common nuisance

Misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana

possession of a Schedule II narcotic

possession of paraphernalia

Crays was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon

“Sometimes traffic stops yield significant results and this was one of those instances,” said Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter. “An alert deputy on patrol ended up removing a significant amount of drugs from our streets and out of the hands of our citizens.”