DCSO: Texas Roadhouse theft suspects located

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help in information on three suspects believed to have stolen services from Texas Roadhouse.

Law enforcement officials say Saturday afternoon three subjects told staff they were going to the restroom and would return to pay, but ended up leaving the restaurant.

Officials report that the woman in the wheelchair, who is believed to be around the age of 60, had purple hair and one leg. Officials also mention she is believed to panhandle in the area of E 18th Street sometimes. The woman was joined by a white man who is approximately 40-years-old and a female teenager with pink hair, officials say.

UPDATE: The DCSO says the suspects have been located.