DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith says he is open to the idea of body cameras for his deputies, but the department can’t afford it.

Smith tells the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer that he thinks cameras would benefit the deputies on patrol. However, he says the cost of managing the data makes cameras cost-prohibitive. He says there are grants to help pay for cameras but not the ongoing maintenance and support.

Smith also says his current priority is funding more deputies on the street.