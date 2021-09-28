Deaconess: A lot of interest in Pfizer’s booster shot

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Interest in Pfizer’s booster shot is growing in the Tri-State. Officials at Deaconess in Evansville say they began seeing a lot of interest in the third dose after it was approved.

They say people have been calling their hospitals and doctor’s offices asking when they can get their shot. Those who are eligible can now schedule an appointment as long as it’s been six months since they received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Booster shots should be available at the location you received your second dose. Deaconess in Evansville offers a drive-up vaccine clinic. The next vaccine clinic is scheduled for Saturday October 9 at the old Deaconess clinic downtown.