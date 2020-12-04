Deaconess adds negative air flow systems to hospital rooms

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) As positive COVID cases surge, concern grows over local hospitals nearing full capacity.

Deaconess Health Systems leaders say they do have spare room in their ICU to treat intensive care patients.

Dr. Brad Scheu says there are plans in place to make room for more patients if an uptick in cases results in full hospital beds. He says their facilities team has quickly made changes to many hospital rooms causing them to have negative air flow, removing COVID infected air out of the hospital.

Scheu says adding negative air flow to parts of their buildings allow medical teams to care for patients in ways they couldn’t before.

(This story was originally published on December 4, 2020)

