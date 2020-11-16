Deaconess and WCHD to open COVID testing site Friday

New Mexico Army National Guard soldiers check appointment information for people waiting for a COVID-19 test at the Public Health Department testing site in Santa Fe, N.M., on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Deaconess and the Warrick County Health Department will

open a new drive/walk-through COVID-19 testing site Friday, Nov. 20, according to a news release. The testing site will be at 3199 State Road 261 in Newburgh, near Castle High School.

“As this pandemic continues, we know that testing and appropriate tracing/quarantining will continue to be a key component of reducing spread in our community,” said WCHD Executive Director Aaron Franz, in the news release. “This collaboration with Deaconess will improve testing access for all Warrick County residents, and will help us further protect workers and students to help them feel safe in their workplaces and schools.”

The site will have a soft opening the first week will have the following hours:

• Friday, Nov. 20: 1-5 p.m.

•(Closed Saturday, Nov. 21-Sunday, Nov. 22)

• Monday, Nov. 23: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 24: Noon-5 p.m.

• Wednesday, Nov. 25: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

• (Closed Thursday, Nov. 26-Sunday, Nov. 29)

Normal hours will begin on Monday, Nov. 30. The ongoing testing site hours will be:



• Monday: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Tuesday: Noon– 8 p.m.

• Wednesday: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Thursday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Friday: 1 – 5:30 p.m.

• Saturday: 8 a.m.-1-p.m.

• Sunday: Closed

Those seeking testing will be able to schedule an appointment online at deaconess.com/testing. Information, including when testing is appropriate, is available on the website.

Patients will be able to receive test results through the Deaconess MyChart app as soon as those results are available. Patients without a MyChart account will also receive phone calls with positive results, but it will not be as immediate as MyChart. Educational materials in English and Spanish will be available at testing sites, according to the news release.

This collaboration is the result of an Indiana State Department of Health grant, and will continue through June 2021. During that time, the site will be used for testing and possible vaccine administration, the news release read.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 16, 2020)



