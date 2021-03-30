Deaconess Aquatic Center expected to open in the fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– City officials say the Deaconess Aquatic Center is going to be more than just the Lloyd Pool replacement, it’s also going to be a place to host future swim meets. The Deaconess Aquatic Center should be up and running for everyone to enjoy by the fall.

Corporate contributions, the Jacobsville TIF, and riverboat funds are paying for the $30 million project.

“The special part about the project is that it’s not just public funding but also a significant amount of corporate funding as well,” Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Shaefer said the Deaconess Aquatic Center is putting Evansville on the map for collegiate and high school swim meets. “The NCAA Division II National Championship will be here in 2025, we are also talking to the GLVC for dates sooner than that and also some other events local and regional that we’re looking at.”

So far construction is on budget and on schedule. Deaconess Aquatic Center Project Manager Dan Alcorn says construction should be done by the end of summer 2021. The pools are expected to be open to the public in early fall. Alcorn says mother nature has not been on their side since they started construction at the beginning of 2020.

“One of the biggest obstacles that we’ve had to deal with has been weather,” Alcorn explained. “Fortunately, we are getting to a point now where we’ve got the building enclosed for the most part.”

Now, battling the weather almost behind the construction crew.

“Putting some glass panels in over the next couple of weeks and we’ll be completely closed in and the weather will no longer be a problem for us,” said Alcorn.

Alcorn is looking forward to seeing the 50 meter competition pool once it’s finished. He said the competition pool has been his favorite part of the project so far.

“The massive size and scale of the pool itself is something that’s really amazed me,” Alcorn said.

There will also be a recreational pool that families can enjoy especially since it’s in Garvin Park.

“We have a spray park on this side that will be able to be used. We have a leisure pool which will have some really cool features,” Shaefer said some of those features include basketball hoops and an area for swim lessons. “Because we want everybody to be able to use this facility.”

