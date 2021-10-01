LIVE: Deaconess Aquatic Center hosting virtual dedication

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Deaconess Aquatic Center is finally opening to the public. A virtual ceremony is being held Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

You will be able to view a live stream of the event in the video player above.

The Lilly King Competition Pool will be open for public lap swim from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday and from Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The competition pool will be open for swim team practice from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Recreational Pool and Splash Pad will be open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will be open from Noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.