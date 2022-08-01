EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Deaconess Aquatic Center, designed by Hafer, has been named a 2022 Dream Design by Aquatics International. Hafer says the annual award program celebrates extraordinary aquatics facilities and honors the design teams involved.

“Our goal for every project is to design for what matters most,” says Jennifer Kissel, senior associate at Hafer and project architect for the aquatic center. “For the Deaconess Aquatic Center, it was all about designing an environment for everyone. Being named a Dream Design shows that it hit that mark.”

A press release says the Deaconess Aquatic Center opened in October 2021, a project created from the city of Evansville and community’s vision to create a place for swimmers of all ages, backgrounds and skill levels to enjoy. The aquatic center boasts the 16,000 square foot Lilly King Competition Pool, a 4,000 square foot recreational pool, a 1,750 square foot splash park, among other amenities. Hafer says on top of architecture, Hafer also provided MEP engineering and interior design services for the Deaconess Aquatic Center.

To see the article published by Aquatics International, please go here. You can learn more about the Deaconess Aquatic Center here.