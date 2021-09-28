Deaconess Aquatic Center release hours, pricing and upcoming programs

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The city of Evansville and YMCA of Southwestern Indiana announced information about upcoming programs, hours of operation and pricing for the Deaconess Aquatic Center.
The Lilly King Competition Pool will be open for public lap swim from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday and from Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The competition pool will be open for swim team practice from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Recreational Pool and Splash Pad will be open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will be open from Noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Pricing:
Pool prices and memberships will be available at the following prices without discounts or adjustments:
- Daily Pass: $6
- Pass Packages:
- 15 visits: $55
- 30 visits: $106
- 45 visits: $135
- Monthly Individual Membership: $25
- Monthly Family Membership: $50
Officials say financial assistance will be available to those in need for membership and programming at DAC.
Upcoming programs:
- October 4: GREAT Swim Club will begin training in the Lilly King Competition Pool
- October 12: Morning water fitness classes begin on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week
- October 25: EVSC and ECS boys and girls high school swimming season begins
- October 31: Last day of the season for the CenterPoint Energy Splash Pad
- November through December: YMCA will be scheduling stroke clinics, adult swimming workshops and other programs like masters swimming
- January 1: Swim lessons will begin