Deaconess Aquatic Center release hours, pricing and upcoming programs

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The city of Evansville and YMCA of Southwestern Indiana announced information about upcoming programs, hours of operation and pricing for the Deaconess Aquatic Center.

The Lilly King Competition Pool will be open for public lap swim from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday and from Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The competition pool will be open for swim team practice from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Recreational Pool and Splash Pad will be open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will be open from Noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Pricing:

Pool prices and memberships will be available at the following prices without discounts or adjustments:

Daily Pass: $6

Pass Packages: 15 visits: $55 30 visits: $106 45 visits: $135

Monthly Individual Membership: $25

Monthly Family Membership: $50

Officials say financial assistance will be available to those in need for membership and programming at DAC.

Upcoming programs: