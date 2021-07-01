Deaconess, Baptist Health finalize plans to jointly operate Madisonville hospital

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – The Baptist Health and Deaconess Health System boards of directors have finalized an agreement to jointly operate the Madisonville hospital and medical group effective Sept. 1.

In the first sign of change, the hospital’s new name was revealed – Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.

Baptist Health and Deaconess will jointly operate the hospital, medical group, and associated outpatient facilities in Madisonville, Powderly, Dawson Springs, Princeton and Hopkinsville. Initial capital investments of more than $50 million will include surgical suite enhancements, emergency room renovations, and cancer care facility upgrades. Community benefit efforts such as financial assistance and charity care will continue.

Physician recruitment will also be a focus of the new medical group that will employ the physicians, providers and staff currently part of the Baptist Health Medical Group in the Madisonville area.

“Local decision-making, focus and control will be central to this faith-based joint venture,” said Robert Ramey, hospital president. “Our employees will see the same rates of pay, seniority, and similar benefit plans.”

Following the initial announcement earlier this year, working groups from both health systems delved into the joint venture’s operational details, leading to the signing of an agreement by the Baptist Health board on June 29 and by the Deaconess board in May.

Baptist Health acquired the former Trover Health System in 2012, changing the name to Baptist Health Madisonville.