Deaconess, Baptist Health will jointly operate the Madisonville hospital

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Baptist Health and Deaconess have signed a memorandum of understanding to create a joint venture to operate the Madisonville hospital and medical group. The details are expected to be finalized th is summer.

The medical staff and employees at both organizations were notified Tuesday. We’re told all

current Madisonville employees will continue with the new organization, with the same rates

of pay, seniority and with similar benefit plans.

Through the joint venture, Baptist Health and Deaconess will jointly operate the hospital,

medical group and associated outpatient facilities. Initial capital investments of more than

$50 million will include surgical suite enhancements, emergency room renovations and

cancer care facility upgrades.

Physician recruitment will also be a focus of the new medical group that will employ the

physicians, providers and staff currently part of the Baptist Health Medical Group in the

Madisonville area.

(This story was originally published on January 19, 2021)