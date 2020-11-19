Deaconess breaks ground on new Warrick County facility

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Deaconess Gateway is expanding with a new $35 million project.

A new GI center facility is being built on the campus, and a groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday.

Most outpatient services will be performed on the first floor and three different specialty clinics on the second floor. There will also be a GI quick care service with extended hours for urgent issues.

“The old saying ‘If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.’ Well, we don’t believe that motto at Deaconess and our vision is it take it to the next level, and we really want to gather all of these nationally recognized services into one location,” Shawn McCoy with Deaconess said.

Officials expect the building to open in the spring or summer of 2022.

(This story was originally published on November 18, 2020)