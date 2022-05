NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – An empty restaurant building will soon find new life. Deaconess has purchased the Boston’s restaurant property as the building has set empty for more than one year.

Deaconess confirmed to Eyewitness News that they had completed the purchase of the property that’s located across from the Deaconess Gateway campus.

There are no specific plans for the property at this time according to Deaconess.