Deaconess changes visitor guidelines as COVID cases continue to rise

(WEHT) Deaconess says they are changing visitation guidelines, effective Monday, November 16, 2020. The changes begin one day after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s new restrictions begin.

At Deaconess Midtown, Gateway, Henderson and Gibson Hospitals, visiting hours will change to 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily, and adult inpatients will be limited to one visitor per calendar day; pediatric patients may have two visitors. Patients in isolation will not be permitted visitors. Visitation exceptions will be made for end-of-life situations and other special circumstances.

Outpatients for most office visits or testing will not be permitted a visitor unless the patient is a minor, needs physical or cognitive assistance; outpatient procedure patients may have one person accompanying them.

Deaconess Cross Pointe and Deaconess Union County are also limiting visitors with similar guidelines. The Women’s Hospital will continue to allow one visitor per patient throughout their stay; NICU patients will be allowed visitation by both parents.

