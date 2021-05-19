Deaconess Clinic EXPRESS offering COVID-19 vaccines

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Deaconess Clinic EXPRESS Owensboro will be offering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations from May 20 to May 24 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The single-dose vaccine is approved for anyone age 18 or older.

On May 25, Deaconess will begin offering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to any patient age 12 and older. The Pfizer/BioNTech requires two doses, approximately three weeks apart.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments can be also scheduled online here. Patients should bring insurance information to their appointment.