Deaconess Clinic EXPRESS offering COVID-19 vaccines

Local
Posted: / Updated:

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) –  Deaconess Clinic EXPRESS Owensboro will be offering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations from May 20 to May 24 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.  The single-dose vaccine is approved for anyone age 18 or older.

On May 25, Deaconess will begin offering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to any patient age 12 and older.  The Pfizer/BioNTech requires two doses, approximately three weeks apart.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments can be also scheduled online here. Patients should bring insurance information to their appointment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories