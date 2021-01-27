Deaconess: COVID-19 vaccine appointments available

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Deaconess announced there are many open appointments available at its downtown COVID-19 vaccination site.

Hoosiers age 70+, healthcare workers, first responders, and clergy who see patients in a healthcare setting are all eligible for vaccines at this time. 

There are no out-of-pocket costs for vaccination, and appointments can be made online or by phone.

Deaconess recently changed its traffic pattern around the downtown site. 

Schedule online – for the largest selection of appointments, choose “Deaconess Downtown Clinic”

–           www.deaconess.com/vaccine – the Deaconess site takes you to the state registration site, but also includes additional appointment tips and location information

–          www.ourshot.in.gov – this is the direct link to the state registration site

Schedule by phone

–          Call 2-1-1 on a mobile phone

–          Call 1-866-211-9966 on a landline

(This story was originally published on January 27, 2021)

