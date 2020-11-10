Deaconess Health announces highest number of COVID-19 patients to date

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Deaconess Health says it is experiencing the highest volumes of COVID-19 patients to date, with several hospitals approaching capacity.

In a statement, Deaconess says its regional lab tested more than 1450 people over the past six days, a record high number. Deaconess says it has had more than 200 positive tests results per day.

Hospital officials says about 20 percent of COVID patients are being hospitalized, with one in four requiring ICU care. Hospital admissions tend to be 10 to 20 days after diagnosis.

Deaconess is asking for help from the community to help reduce the spread by limiting social gatherings, making sure to wear a mask, maintaining social distance, and getting a flu shot.

Officials are also asking people to consider alternative plans for the upcoming holidays.

(This story was originally published on November 10, 2020)

