Deaconess Health planning COVID-19 Survivor Reunion

(WEHT) – Deaconess Health is inviting COVID-19 survivors who were hospitalized to a special reunion on July 25. Family members of individuals who passed from COVID-19 are also invited.

Patients who were hospitalized at Deaconess Midtown or Gateway Hospitals are invited to Bosse Field from 1-3 p.m. Those who were hospitalized at Deaconess Henderson will meet with staff at the hospital’s lower parking lot from 4-5 p.m.

Hospital officials say the events are for its staff to reunite with the people they cared for during the pandemic.

Vaccination will be required to attend the events. Those planning to attend one of the reunions must register. To register for the event, and for more information, click here.