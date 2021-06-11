Deaconess Health will require employees to get COVID-19 vaccines in the future

(WEHT) – As mask mandates end and vaccination rates increase, Deaconess Hospital plans to make COVID-19 vaccinations a condition of employment.

Deaconess sent an email to employees saying COVID-19 vaccines are not required right now, but shots will one day be required to work for Deaconess. Exemptions will be granted for religious or medical reasons.

Deaconess has not yet stated a timeline for when the requirement will go into effect.

Ascension St. Vincent and Owensboro Health officials have also said that COVID-19 vaccinations are not currently required for employees. All three health systems strongly encourage vaccinations for all employees.