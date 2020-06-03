Deaconess Henderson, Deaconess Union County update visitor policy

(WEHT)- Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Union County Hospital announced they will start allowing patients to have limited visitation at its impatient facilities in Henderson and Morganfield.

Hospitalized patients, except those in isolation units, will be allowed to have one visitor per day. Pediatric and NICU patients can have two parents or caregivers in the hospital. Obstetric patients can have one support person throughout their hospitalization.

All visitors will be screened upon entry and must be 18 years old or older to enter, unless they are the parent of a patient or an emancipated minor. Visitors will still not be allowed in emergency departments.

Additional visitation may be allowed for end-of-life situations and what Methodist Health considers “critical or unusual circumstances.”

Visiting hours will be from 5 AM until 8 PM on weekdays and from 6 AM until 6 PM on weekends.

Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Union County Hospital outpatient facilities will continue to restrict visitors to maintain social distancing, with exceptions for patients who need help either physically or mentally. Patients under 18 may also have one caregiver.

All patients and visitors will be screened upon entry. More information about the hospital’s policies can be found online.

On Monday, it was announced Methodist Health facilities would change their name to Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Union County Hospital. The two health systems agreed to a merger in September, 2018. New signage will be implemented in July.

The updated visitor plan matches the visitor policy outlined for Deaconess locations in Indiana, which was announced Monday.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)

