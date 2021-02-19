Deaconess Henderson holding contest for kids to name surgical robot

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Last month, Deaconess Henderson Hospital announced the addition of a new da Vinci Xi Surgical System to their Surgical Services department. Now, Deaconess is giving kids the opportunity to name the robot.

The contest is open to children ages 5-12 years old. There is a limit of one entry per child.

Kids can win an art supplies prize package from Deaconess and have their name on the Deaconess Henderson Hospital Facebook page on March 1.

Robot name entries can be submitted to connect@deaconess.com or through Facebook instant message. Entries must include the parent’s name, phone number, and email address.

The deadline for submissions is February 28.

(This story was originally published on February 19, 2021)