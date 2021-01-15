Deaconess Henderson Hospital acquires new da Vinci Surgical System

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Deaconess Henderson Hospital has added a new, fourth-generation da Vinci Xi Surgical System to their Surgical Services department. This robotic surgical system allows surgeons to provide minimally-invasive options for patients needing a variety of surgical procedures.

Benefits of surgeries performed with the da Vinci include faster recovery times, shorter hospital stays and less pain for patients.

The da Vinci can be used for procedures such as hernia repairs, gallbladder removal, colorectal surgeries, appendectomies, as well as various gynecological surgeries, including hysterectomies. Soon physicians from a variety of specialties will be able to schedule patients for procedures using the new robotic surgical system.

More information about the da Vinci Surgical System can be found on their website.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 15, 2021)