HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Free car seat checks will be available at Deaconess Henderson Hospital on March 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Participants will have their car seat checked on the south side of the hospital off Merrit Drive near the helipad. for proper installation and receive instructions on proper fitting. No appointment is necessary and the car seat checks will last for 15 to 20 minutes.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 80 percent of car seats are installed correctly.