Deaconess Henderson receives ‘B’ grade from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Guide

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Deaconess Henderson Hospital was awarded a ‘B’ in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing hospitals’ achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to general hospitals across the country and updated every six months.

The grade is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents,

infections and other harms to patients in their care. To see full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

(This story was originally published on December 14, 2020)

