HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Deaconess Henderson Hospital is inviting anyone who plans to start a family, is expecting a child or raising a baby to attend the first Henderson Babypalooza on Tuesday, September 19. Community experts will be available for expectant and new parents to help answer questions and provide support.

The event runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the river entrance to the lobby of the Henderson Deaconess Clinic. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with physicians and other experts, tour the labor and delivery areas of the hospital and learn about provided services. They can also schedule a pre-admission appointment, learn about the latest safety recommendations and see what new and innovative products exist to help parents.

The event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided. Guests are asked to register by 4 p.m. on Monday, September 18. You can find the registration form here.