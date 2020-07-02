Deaconess holds ribbon cutting for new clinic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Deaconess Clinic on South Green River Road held a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon.

The facility features 12 exam rooms and one treatment room.

“It is a great location for us. It is a high traffic area on Green River Road. It is centrally located between Midtown and Gateway, which is great if we need to transfer anyone to or have someone go to the hospital with outpatient care,” Dr. Brent Thomason said.

Appointments are available Monday – Friday, and can be scheduled at deaconess.com or by calling 812-853-6627.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS