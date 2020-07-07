Deaconess holds ribbon cutting for new downtown facility

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Downtown Evansville is now home to a new Deaconess facility.

The new building, located at 120 SE 4th Street, is near the Stone Family Center of Health Services.

It features specialty care, lab and radiology services.

The building will also be home to clinical research for several institutes, including the IU School of Medicine- Evansville.

Deaconess Health CEO Shawn McCoy says this is a big opportunity for the community and the region.

“This will serve as a not only a hub for medical care for the local population here in downtown, but also a regional population. We still have patients that drive from other states that come see their doctors here,” McCoy said.

A new Deaconess Express clinic is scheduled to be on the first floor of the building later this year.

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)

