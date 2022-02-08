EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Deaconess Hospital has achieved the Healthgrades 2022 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award™ for a third year in a row.

The distinction is based on an objective review of clinical outcomes across multiple conditions and procedures, analyzing nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Deaconess Hospital has also been recognized for excellence stroke care for three consecutive years, and has been recognized for excellency in vascular surgery, pulmonary care, gastrointestinal care, and has been recognized as one of the best in critical care for two years in a row. Additionally, Deaconess Hospital has been named among the top 15% in the nation for Outstanding Patient Experience for the past three years.

“These achievements are a reflection and recognition of the skill and dedication of employees throughout the health system,” said Shawn McCoy, CEO, Deaconess. “A portion of this evaluation period has been during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even through this challenging time, our exceptional team continued to provide quality, compassionate care that is rated in the top 5% of the country.”