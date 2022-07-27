TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Deaconess says it has been recognized as a Best Hospital for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report, specifically naming Deaconess as the #2 hospital in Indiana for a fifth straight year. Deaconess is the only hospital in the region to receive a state ranking, says a press release.

Deaconess says it was also recognized as High Performing in ten procedures and conditions, including:

Heart Failure

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair

Heart Attack

Diabetes

Colon Cancer Surgery

Hip Fracture

Stroke

Kidney Failure

COPD

Prostate Cancer Surgery

“Our staff has attained this level of excellence because they have risen above the difficulties of the past year to provide exceptional care to patients in our communities.” said Shawn McCoy, CEO, Deaconess. “For half a decade, Deaconess staff, physicians, and leaders have set a nationally-recognized standard—and continued to raise it with ten High Performing recognitions—from US News & World Report.”

Deaconess says U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists, according to a press release.

