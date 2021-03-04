Deaconess named to Healthgrades 2021 America’s 250 best hospitals

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Deaconess announced it has achieved the Healthgrades 2021 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award™. The distinction places Deaconess Hospital in the top five percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed across the U.S. for clinical performance, according to Healthgrades.

This is the second year in a row that Deaconess has received the America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award. Deaconess has also been recognized as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care™ for two
consecutive years, one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Pulmonary Care™, one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care™, one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care™ and one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Surgery™ in 2021.

(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021)

