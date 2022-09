(WEHT) – During the months of October and November, Deaconess will offer flu shot and COVID-19 booster clinics across the Tri-State.

Officials say appointments will be required for all dates and locations. The flu vaccine and the new bivalent Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 booster will be available at the locations in the table below.

Appointments can be scheduled via MyChart, contacting primary care providers or online.