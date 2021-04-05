Deaconess opens clinic at Memorial Baptist Church

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville church campus is now home to a Deaconess clinic. Officials cut the ribbon Monday on the facility at Memorial Baptist Church.

It will be called Deaconess Clinic Memorial. Church leaders say it will allow them to bring health services closer to people in the community.

Adrian Brooks says the collaboration with Deaconess is going to move the needle in a positive direction for a lot of people.

People will also be able to get the COVID vaccine at the clinic.

(This story was originally published on April 5, 2021)