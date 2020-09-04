Deaconess, Posey County Health Department teaming up for COVID-19 testing site

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- A new COVID-19 testing site, jointly operated by Deaconess and the Posey County Health Department, will open in Mt. Vernon Tuesday.

The site will be located at 232 W. 2nd Street in Mt. Vernon, near the intersection at Mill St. Those seeking testing must register for an appointment online first.

Testing will be available through June, 2021 and the site will administer vaccines once they become available.

DAY TIME Monday 8:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. Tuesday 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Wednesday 8:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. Thursday 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. Friday 1:00 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. Saturday 8:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. Sunday CLOSED

(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)

